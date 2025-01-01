Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Increases By 19.0%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.36.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

