Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Drops By 9.9%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.19% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Robotics ETF has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

