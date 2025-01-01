Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 2,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

