Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,023,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 2,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.4 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.