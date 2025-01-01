Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,023,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 2,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.4 days.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.
About Spartan Delta
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- About the Markup Calculator
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.