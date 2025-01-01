Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $59,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 1,051,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.