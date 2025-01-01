StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.68 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

