Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)'s share price dropped 9% during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 2,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $625.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.42.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

