Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 21196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $593.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.