Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 21196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $593.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,075.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.