Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.61 and traded as high as $76.69. Sysco shares last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 1,604,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after buying an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.