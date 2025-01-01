T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 12,524,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

