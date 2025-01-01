Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.76. 2,066,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,636,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,379,132.61. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,557,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,041 shares of company stock worth $35,125,473 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tempus AI by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.