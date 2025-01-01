Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 431000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

