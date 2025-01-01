TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFI shares. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

