Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). 893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).

Third Point Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

