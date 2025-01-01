Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 204 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

TOL opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

