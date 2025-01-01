Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 49939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Topps Tiles Trading Down 3.8 %

Topps Tiles Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Topps Tiles Company Profile



Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

