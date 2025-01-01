Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 49939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.49).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPT
Topps Tiles Trading Down 3.8 %
Topps Tiles Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.
Topps Tiles Company Profile
Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topps Tiles
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.