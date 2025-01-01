Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.75. 22,853,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 18,811,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIG. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,576.53. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

