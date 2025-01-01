Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.01 ($10.61) and traded as low as GBX 709 ($8.87). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 711.50 ($8.90), with a volume of 313,852 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 880 ($11.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 910 ($11.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9,112.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 776.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 846.57.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 249,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £2,001,220.54 ($2,504,343.06). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

