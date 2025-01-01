Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

