Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 4,295,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,168,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after acquiring an additional 162,528 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 32,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.