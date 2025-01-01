United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $18.63. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 7,164,595 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $969.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

