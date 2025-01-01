Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 1533263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.89. The stock has a market cap of £483.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,048.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,000.00%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

