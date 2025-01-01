Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 1533263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.28).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,000.00%.
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
