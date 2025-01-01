Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. This represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.