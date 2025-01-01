Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 1,066,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,966,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 176.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

