Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2024 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Phreesia had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 270,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Get Phreesia Inc alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,495 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $86,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,444.48. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $42,291.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 201,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,486.21. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,342 shares of company stock worth $2,041,225. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $631,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Phreesia by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.