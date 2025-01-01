Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires C$11,500.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$3,206.06.

On Friday, November 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$504.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$250.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,915.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$795.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a market cap of C$88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

