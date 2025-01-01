WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,276.59 ($15.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,169 ($14.63). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.74), with a volume of 92,935 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.39) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.02) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMWH

WH Smith Price Performance

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,426.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,263.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,530.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.84), for a total value of £129,056.04 ($161,501.74). Also, insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,687.50 ($19,631.46). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.