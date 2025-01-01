William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,935.30. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $728,325.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $610,675.00.

ACVA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 1,259,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,064 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 952,929 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 399,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

