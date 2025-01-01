Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $68.22 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,784.90 or 0.99879916 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,297.96 or 0.99361324 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,715,906 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,564,578.44869644. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.45216322 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3380 active market(s) with $11,244,298.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.