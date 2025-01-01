Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $100.79 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

