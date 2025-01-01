Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.07.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $299.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.10 and a 200-day moving average of $325.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 42.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 30.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

