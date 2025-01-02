A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 435,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,855. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.16.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 95.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.