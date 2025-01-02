abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 38,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 72,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

