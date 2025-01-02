AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
AGCO Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE AGCO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 473,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,883. AGCO has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.