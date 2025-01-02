AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,090,000 after buying an additional 605,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after buying an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AGCO by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 473,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,883. AGCO has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

