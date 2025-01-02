Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Tesla Should Be the First Stock You Consider Buying in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.