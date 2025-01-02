Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

