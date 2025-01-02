Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 761,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,128.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.
About Aker Solutions ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Solutions ASA
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.