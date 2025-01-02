Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 761,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,128.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

