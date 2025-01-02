ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.57. 4,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.27% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
