Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

AM opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.