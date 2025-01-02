Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.87), with a volume of 267274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.75).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.65 million, a PE ratio of 572.22 and a beta of 0.50.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
