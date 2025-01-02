Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aterian stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,230. Aterian has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

