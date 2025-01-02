AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,748,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

