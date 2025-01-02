Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 362,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 110,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Stories

