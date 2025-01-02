Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 33,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.40. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

