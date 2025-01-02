B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 17,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.90. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

