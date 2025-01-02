BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991,166. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

