Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 43,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 418,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCAX shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,169,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,913,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

