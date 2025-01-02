BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.42. 16,487,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 11,412,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock worth $1,887,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth $61,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

