BioNexus Gene Lab Receives Temporary Exception from Nasdaq Bid Price RuleOn December 27, 2024, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) announced in a recent 8-K filing that it has been granted a temporary exception by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to regai

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioNexus Gene Lab’s 8K filing here.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Recommended Stories