BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,988,272 shares in the company, valued at $425,510,867.20. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,652,339 shares of company stock valued at $20,590,121.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

