BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
