Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $77.93

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

